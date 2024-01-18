AIRLINK 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.24%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.17%)
DGKC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.44%)
FCCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
FFBL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.21%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
HBL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.66%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.26%)
OGDC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.56%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PPL 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.29%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.09%)
SEARL 51.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.95%)
SNGP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,485 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.64%)
BR30 23,013 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.98%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
FTSE struggles to shake off gloom, Watches of Switzerland sinks

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 02:38pm

The UK’s main stock indexes struggled on Thursday to recover from a three-day slump, driven by concerns about interest rate cuts coming later than expected, while shares of Watches of Switzerland fell after a bleak forecast.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 was flat by 0808 GMT, hovering near a seven-week low hit in the previous session, when a slew of economic data and hawkish comments from central bank policymakers dampened the mood.

The midcap FTSE 250 index edged up 0.1% after closing at a five-week low on Wednesday.

FTSE 100 extends slide as inflation climbs, China data weighs

Watches of Switzerland tumbled 28.1%, by the most on record, after the retailer of luxury watches slashed its annual revenue forecast as economic headwinds prompted consumers to rein in spending.

Its stock was the biggest decliner among FTSE 250 constituents.

Flutter climbed 9.4% after the online betting giant posted a 15% rise in fourth-quarter revenue. Ladbrokes owner Entain rose nearly 3%.

FTSE 100 index

