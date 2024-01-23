AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.71%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.9%)
FCCL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
FFBL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.99%)
FFL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.9%)
GGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
HBL 116.02 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.19%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
PPL 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.36%)
PRL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.18%)
PTC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
SEARL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
SNGP 74.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.22%)
SSGC 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 79.40 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.25%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.65%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,658 Increased By 80.3 (1.22%)
BR30 23,779 Increased By 230.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 64,507 Increased By 567.1 (0.89%)
KSE30 21,787 Increased By 185.3 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India raises import duty on gold, silver jewellery findings

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 12:26pm

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has increased the import duty on gold and silver findings, used in making jewellery, and on precious metal coins to 15% from 11%, effective from Jan. 22, to bring them in line with duties on gold and silver bars.

In a notification issued on Monday, India’s Ministry of Finance also hiked the import duty on spent catalysts containing precious metals to 14.35% from 10.1%.

The move aims to prevent circumvention of the duty on gold and silver bars, a government official said, after a surge in imports in the last two months of gold findings: hooks, clasps and other components used to make jewellery.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

The official was not authorised to speak with the media and requested anonymity.

India is the world’s second biggest consumer of gold, which is supplied almost entirely through imports.

Gold Silver Spot gold bullion india gold India’s Ministry of Finance

India raises import duty on gold, silver jewellery findings

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

SC resumes hearing for former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Oil steadies on mixed supply cues, cautious outlook on China

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Read more stories