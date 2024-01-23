Several educational centres shut over security threats in capital

ISLAMABAD: Several educational institutions were closed down in the federal capital on Monday following a security threat alert of a “potential terror threat” issued by concerned security agencies.

As many as three universities, including Bahria University, Air University, and National Defence University were closed down over security concerns.

It was followed by the closure of some other schools in the federal capital as the administration of several private sector schools informed the parents to pick their children from the concerned schools due to security concerns.

Initially, as per the sources, the administrations of the universities had decided to shut the varsities for an indefinite period and later until January 24 following Islamabad Police Inspector-General (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said the situation is under “control”.

“Currently, the security situation in Islamabad is under control…And not such a situation that you make changes to schedule of your schools, colleges or disrupt your routine life,” the IGP said in a video message.

He said that the police will keep the people updated through verified social media accounts and other means of communication if there is a need to adopt any precautionary measures.

However, he added that there is a complete ban on illegal gatherings in the federal capital, adding that the police have time and again warned against organising such gatherings.

He also advised the people not to pay heed to rumours and stay connected with verified accounts of the capital police for any updates regarding the law and order situation.

The IGP said that the police will continue to maintain a safe environment for the forthcoming general elections.

The high alert was ordered in the federal capital earlier in the day when the security alert was issued of a “potential terrorist activity by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)”, possibly by a suspected female suicide bomber.

“Intelligence indicates a planned attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), likely on 22 January 2024, orchestrated through sympathizers and supporters within Bahria University Islamabad. The chosen modus operandi suggests the involvement of a female suicide bomber,” according to the threat alert also seen by Business Recorder.

The potential targets identified including Bahria University, Naval/Air HQ, and NDU, with the possibility of other nearby installations or institutions.

“The Director of Bahria University, Islamabad Campus (Sector E-8), has directed the postponement of exams scheduled for 22 January 2024. All faculty members, excluding security and essential administrative staff, are advised to work remotely. H-11 Campus will operate normally,” read the message.

