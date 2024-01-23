AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-23

Several educational centres shut over security threats in capital

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

ISLAMABAD: Several educational institutions were closed down in the federal capital on Monday following a security threat alert of a “potential terror threat” issued by concerned security agencies.

As many as three universities, including Bahria University, Air University, and National Defence University were closed down over security concerns.

It was followed by the closure of some other schools in the federal capital as the administration of several private sector schools informed the parents to pick their children from the concerned schools due to security concerns.

Initially, as per the sources, the administrations of the universities had decided to shut the varsities for an indefinite period and later until January 24 following Islamabad Police Inspector-General (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said the situation is under “control”.

“Currently, the security situation in Islamabad is under control…And not such a situation that you make changes to schedule of your schools, colleges or disrupt your routine life,” the IGP said in a video message.

He said that the police will keep the people updated through verified social media accounts and other means of communication if there is a need to adopt any precautionary measures.

However, he added that there is a complete ban on illegal gatherings in the federal capital, adding that the police have time and again warned against organising such gatherings.

He also advised the people not to pay heed to rumours and stay connected with verified accounts of the capital police for any updates regarding the law and order situation.

The IGP said that the police will continue to maintain a safe environment for the forthcoming general elections.

The high alert was ordered in the federal capital earlier in the day when the security alert was issued of a “potential terrorist activity by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)”, possibly by a suspected female suicide bomber.

“Intelligence indicates a planned attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), likely on 22 January 2024, orchestrated through sympathizers and supporters within Bahria University Islamabad. The chosen modus operandi suggests the involvement of a female suicide bomber,” according to the threat alert also seen by Business Recorder.

The potential targets identified including Bahria University, Naval/Air HQ, and NDU, with the possibility of other nearby installations or institutions.

“The Director of Bahria University, Islamabad Campus (Sector E-8), has directed the postponement of exams scheduled for 22 January 2024. All faculty members, excluding security and essential administrative staff, are advised to work remotely. H-11 Campus will operate normally,” read the message.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad educational institutions Islamabad police Federal Capital Security threats

Several educational centres shut over security threats in capital

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

‘Hurdles’ to copper ingots’ export to China: Exporters move SIFC against FBR

Cabinet to discuss FBR revamp plan today

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss financing for two operations

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Financial close: PPIB board grants 4-month extension to Turkish firm

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Iran-Pakistan diplomatic ties fully restored

SBA review: Punjab govt held responsible for Rs115bn unbudgeted spending

Anti-judiciary drive: Govt identifies 500 accounts

Read more stories