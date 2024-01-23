Iran and Pakistan: China is first option; it is their last option as well

It is a matter of great satisfaction that China has expressed its satisfaction over the security steps that the government has taken for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

This much-needed acknowledgement came during a meeting between visiting China’s vice foreign minister Sun Weidong and army chief General Asim Munir yesterday. One of the major reasons behind delayed execution of some of the CPEC projects was lack of the required security as the observance of work timelines had been often hamstrung on this count.

It is important to note that the infrastructural development of the country lies in the successful completion of all the CPEC projects. That is why CPEC is not less than a national cause for the Pakistani nation.

According to media reports, the army chief thanked the visiting dignitary for his warm remarks and said that “relations between the two countries are founded on a common understanding of the regional peace, stability and prosperity for the people of both the countries.”

But it increasingly appears that Chinese vice foreign minister’s visit was actually aimed at normalizing relations between Pakistan and its neighbor Iran which suffered a setback following Iranian missile attacks in Panjgur, Balochistan, attracting an almost identical response from Pakistan which carried out strikes in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province within 48 hours.

China had asked both the countries to exercise restraint. Both the countries, it seems, have heeded China’s exhortation. It is therefore heartening to note that there has been enormous de-escalation in the last couple of days amid reports that both Pakistan and Iran have decided to fully restore their bilateral relations.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024