PPL funded WVTC commences operations in Punjab

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited-financed Women Vocational Training Centre (WVTC) in District Okara, Punjab has commenced operations.

An amount of Rs. 50 million has been allotted by PPL for the project over a five-year period with the first tranche of Rs. 10 million already handed over to Behbud Association of Pakistan (BAP), the implementing partner. The project will impart vocational training to around 3,000 women, enabling them to earn livelihood through sale of their products.

PPL, as one of the largest national corporate donors, remains steadfast in pursuing socio-economic empowerment opportunities for underprivileged women through its CSR programme. Skills enhancement and financial independence of local women is envisioned through this project.

BAP, a non-government, non-profit organization, established in 1967, is working for the socio-economic empowerment of women. The Association imparts livelihood generation skills to women, enabling them to generate income for their families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024