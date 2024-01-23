Surge in cold weather: People urged to follow healthy lifestyle

LAHORE: Terming unhealthy lifestyle as one of the key reasons behind growing disease burden, health professionals have advised the people particularly children and aged people to avoid exposure to cold weather and stay inside their homes at the night.

Under the Health Education Program of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), the experts were speaking at an awareness lectures organized for the citizens in the Outdoor Department, LGH about the severity of the weather and prevention of diseases so that people can take precautionary measures.

Assistant Prof. of Medicine Dr Muhammad Maqsood said that heart diseases, high blood pressure and other diseases increase in cold weather because the consumption of water and drinks decreases in cold weather, which thickens the blood and constricts the blood vessels that affects blood circulation leading to high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke.

“It is necessary for the patients of heart diseases and blood pressure to continue using hot drinks, warm water, use dry fruits, wear warm clothes, socks, hats to keep the body warm,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Maqsood said that fog has increased in severe cold weather, due to which the cases of cold, flu, chest infection, fever, and pneumonia among young children are increasing. The elderly, young children and vulnerable people are more affected by weather effects.

He further said that special care should be taken of the young children and elderly people. The motorcycle riders must wear helmets and face masks to protect themselves from cold winds and pollution in the fog, he added.

It may be added that the cold wave gripping the city for the last few days has severely affected people of all ages, causing a spike in patients’ number at healthcare facilities.

Other speakers said the most vulnerable of severe cold among the patients were small children who could develop pneumonia and measles encephalitis as a complication, if the illness is neglected. They strictly discouraged self-medication and use of antibiotics.

