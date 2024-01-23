Security threats: Institutions taking measures for public safety: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi, Monday, said that security alerts were issued on threats to people's lives and relevant institutions were taking measures for public safety.

Talking to the media, the minister said general elections were successfully conducted in the past, too, despite security issues in the country and there was no problem in conducting the upcoming general elections.

The minister, citing the examples of the 2008 and 2013 elections, remarked that despite serious security problems these elections were held in the country.

He urged the people to have faith in the security agencies.

