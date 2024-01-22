AIRLINK 54.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
World

EU must work towards two-state solution in Israel, German foreign minister

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 02:13pm

BRUSSELS: A two-state solution to allow for the peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians is the ‘only solution’ to the current conflict, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday before heading into a EU foreign ministers’ meeting.

“All those who say they don’t want to hear about such a solution have not brought any alternative”, she added, while also calling for an urgent ‘humanitarian pause’ to the war rageing in the Gaza strip.

