BAFL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.14%)
BIPL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.81%)
DGKC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
FABL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
HBL 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.12%)
OGDC 95.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.73%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.84%)
PPL 73.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.23%)
PRL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 44.35 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.16%)
SSGC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 1.2 (0.02%)
BR30 16,336 Increased By 69 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,954 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,229 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
German foreign minister in surprise visit to Kyiv

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2023 11:52am

FRANKFURT: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to Kyiv Monday, promising unwavering support for Ukraine and praising its progress on the path towards EU membership.

“With enormous courage and determination, Ukraine is also defending the freedom of all of us,” Baerbock said in a statement released by the foreign ministry upon her arrival.

And Ukraine can “count on us” in return, Baerbock added.

“We will not let up in our efforts to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s aggression: economically, militarily, and in the humanitarian” sphere, Baerbock said.

It was Baerbock’s fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s bid for European Union membership is expected to be among the topics of discussion with Ukrainian officials during this trip.

Ukraine received EU candidacy status a year ago and is hoping to begin formal negotiations this year on what it needs to do to firm up its membership bid.

Baerbock said Ukraine had already made “good progress” in some areas including judicial reforms, but said it still had “some way to go” in tackling corruption.

She reaffirmed Germany’s “resolute support for Ukraine on its way into the European Union”.

“And we as the EU must now work quickly to ensure we are properly positioned for more chairs at the table,” she added. In the statement, Baerbock also voiced dismay at the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “will stop at nothing” to break the Ukrainian people, she said.

“We support the organisations, Ukrainian authorities and NGOs who are working to bring the abducted children back home,” Baerbock said. “Nothing justifies waging this war on the backs of the most innocent, the children,” she said.

“The very first step towards peace is for Putin to let these children go back home.”

