AIRLINK 54.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.87%)
BOP 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
DGKC 71.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
FFBL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.46%)
FFL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HBL 114.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
OGDC 125.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.96%)
PAEL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.66%)
PIAA 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.9%)
PRL 27.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.1%)
SEARL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,966 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)
KSE100 63,249 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.05%)
KSE30 21,286 Increased By 10.3 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US FAA recommends door plug checks for Boeing 737-900ER jets

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 12:16pm

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) late on Sunday recommended operators of Boeing 737-900ER aircraft visually inspect mid-exit door plugs to ensure the component is properly secured.

The FAA on Jan. 6 grounded 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes following the mid-air cabin blowout of a door plug on an eight-week old Alaska Airlines jet.

The FAA said the Boeing 737-900ER is not part of the newer MAX fleet but has the same door plug design.

The FAA issued a “Safety Alert for Operators” Sunday disclosing some airlines have conducted additional inspections on the 737-900ER mid-exit door plugs “and have noted findings with bolts during the maintenance inspections.”

United, Alaska Airlines report loose hardware on 737 MAX planes

A Boeing spokesperson said in an email that “we fully support the FAA and our customers in this action.” The Boeing 737-900ER has over 11 million hours of operation and 3.9 million flight cycles.

The FAA said the door plug has not been an issue with this model.

The FAA is encouraging airlines to conduct a visual inspection to ensure the door plug is secured.

The 737-900 and MAX 9 have a door plug or an optional extra emergency exit door when carriers opt to install additional seats.

Boeing US Federal Aviation Administration Boeing 737 MAX jets US Federal Aviation

US FAA recommends door plug checks for Boeing 737-900ER jets

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

Israeli aggression hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil struggles to steady as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories