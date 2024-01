RAWALPINDI: The joint military training of the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces organized by the Multan Corps commenced at Okara Garrison, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, the military forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia presented an exemplary military drill at the beginning of the joint training. The national anthems of both countries were also played during the unveiling of the national flags on the occasion.