Maryam steps up PML-N’s election drive

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that her party will bag more votes than other political parties in the upcoming general elections.

Expressing her thoughts in NA-119, Maryam said, “I will never leave alone the people of NA-119. It is my responsibility to ensure the progression of every individual who belongs to this constituency.”

“You people were there to support me during the difficult times. I will say with this humility that it is time to make a record in terms of serving the masses,” she added.

“I will come to meet you (masses) in NA-119 on today (Monday) I do not consider myself a leader. However, I am looking to serve the masses. We will have to convey the message to every house,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had damaged the country’s economy.

Expressing his thoughts in Lahore, the former Punjab chief minister underlined the importance of the forthcoming elections, slated to happen on February 8.

“The upcoming elections will be decisive in terms of deciding the country’s fate,” he said.

He recalled the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, “We did not care about our politics and saved the country.”

