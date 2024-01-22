JI announces its ‘Manshoor-e-Karachi’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday announces the election manifesto entitled ‘Manshoor-e-Karachi’ highlighting Census rectification, women empowerment program, health, transport and water supply among others issues.

The JI leader announced the manifesto at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters. He was flanked by the JI candidates for the national and provincial constituencies in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said that the JI has fielded the best candidates, including doctors engineers and lawyers. The basic point of the manifesto is that the progress and development of Karachi would ensure the progress and development of Pakistan.

He said that the youth in Karachi have been facing an acute shortage of job opportunities. In order to empower the youth, the JI Karachi will offer Information Technology based skill development courses for them.

The JI will arrange entrepreneurship and public sector jobs opportunities for the youth of Karachi, he said. Sports complexes will also be established for the youth to safeguard them against negative approach prevailing in the society.

He also vowed to upgrade all the public sector schools to model schools.

He said that the JI would ensure census rectification if comes into power in the upcoming general elections to be held on February 8.

He said that the health card is also a right for Karachiites and the party will issue health card to not only Karachiites but to the people of interior parts of the Sindh province.

He said that the JI would also establish women and children health centres in all towns across the mega city.

Talking about the gas crises in the mega city, he said that the JI would address the matter, ensuring smooth supply of gas to domestic consumers in Karachi as per the constitution.

He said that the JI would also eliminate corruption, mismanagement and kickbacks when it comes to import of the gas. He also vowed to lower the gas tariff.

The JI leader said that Karachi will be made a safe city in letter and spirit. The police will be upgraded, their salaries will be increased, fresh recruitment in the Karachi police will be made irrespective of their cast, creed and colour.

The Karachi circular railway will be restored and the BRT will be converted into the light train project, he said.

He also vowed to launch a women empowerment program under which a dedicated transport for women, entrepreneurship opportunities for house wives and neighbourhood committees dedicated for women issues will be established.

He said that the right to inheritance for women will be ensured and it would be made compulsory for political and bureaucratic offices.

Talking about environment issues, he said that green areas will be established with the help of students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024