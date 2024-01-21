AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Twenty-five killed after Ukraine shells Russian-controlled city of Donetsk: officials

Reuters Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 05:13pm

Twenty-five people were killed and 20 injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region, said on Sunday.

According to Alexei Kulemzin, the city’s Russian-installed mayor, Ukrainian forces shelled a busy area where shops and a market are located.

Pushilin said the city was shelled by Ukrainian artillery. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russia says captured small village in east Ukraine

Reuters photographs and video taken at the scene showed crying people, some who said they had lost their relatives, and bodies lying on blood-soaked snow near one of the city’s markets.

Pushilin said emergency services were working at the scene and that forensic specialists were trying to collect fragments of the weapons used in the attack.

Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions which Russia claimed to have annexed last year in a move condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations General Assembly. Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.

Russia Ukraine United Nations General Assembly Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Donetsk RUssia Ukraine war War in Ukraine Alexei Kulemzin Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko

Twenty-five killed after Ukraine shells Russian-controlled city of Donetsk: officials

New structural benchmarks set by IMF

More policy rate hike likely if price pressures reemerge, IMF told

TMU of SBA amended

Power tariff: Timely adjustments critical to energy sector viability: IMF

IMF assured of building reserves, free floating exchange rate

Russian charter flight with 6 people disappears over Afghanistan; crash reported

IMF asks for another hike in gas prices

Second review: IMF urged to reschedule access date to Mar 15 in LoI

Israeli soldiers killed 15 Palestinian in north Gaza

Religious spectacle to mark opening of Ram temple by India's Modi

Read more stories