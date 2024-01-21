AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Khawaja set to return to training for Brisbane Test

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2024 12:05pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia opener Usman Khawaja looks increasingly likely to play the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane this week after completing concussion protocols on Sunday.

The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt on Friday in the final few overs of Australia’s thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

“Usman Khawaja continues to progress through protocols following a head impact in the first Test match against the West Indies.

He completed normal concussion assessments today,“ the team said in a statement. “Khawaja will continue to be monitored for any delayed symptoms. He will be reviewed again tomorrow prior to returning to training ahead of the second Test match in Brisbane.”

Australia to monitor Khawaja after blow to jaw in Adelaide

Australia will have to find a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja is unfit to play when the day-night second Test begins on Thursday.

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.

Barring another positional switch, Matt Renshaw looks most likely to open in Brisbane if Khawaja misses out.

Usman Khawaja australia vs west indies test

Australia’s Khawaja set to return to training for Brisbane Test

More policy rate hike likely if price pressures reemerge, IMF told

TMU of SBA amended

Power tariff: Timely adjustments critical to energy sector viability: IMF

IMF assured of building reserves, free floating exchange rate

IMF asks for another hike in gas prices

Second review: IMF urged to reschedule access date to Mar 15 in LoI

Israeli soldiers killed 15 Palestinian in north Gaza

Pakistan skipper relieved after beating New Zealand in fifth T20

‘Contingency’ revenue steps agreed with IMF

North Korea FM says 'ready to greet' Putin

Read more stories