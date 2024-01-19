AIRLINK 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.61%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.77%)
DGKC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.07%)
FCCL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
FFBL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
FFL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
PIAA 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.68%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SEARL 52.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
SNGP 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.89%)
SSGC 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 6,518 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,095 Increased By 105.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 63,528 Increased By 325.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 21,353 Increased By 112.2 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia to monitor Khawaja after blow to jaw in Adelaide

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 11:13am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia opener Usman Khawaja appears doubtful for the second Test against West Indies after sustaining a blow on Friday to his jaw in the series opener in Adelaide.

Australia wrapped up a 10-wicket victory inside seven sessions but Khawaja retired hurt after being hit on the helmet by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph.

The 37-year-old spat blood and was feeling his jaw before leaving the ground.

He passed an initial concussion Test but was taken for scans and would be examined again on Saturday.

“He seemed okay, just a little bit of a sore jaw,” Australian captain Pat Cummins said.

Australia’s Usman Khawaja reprimanded by ICC for wearing black armband

“We’ll monitor it, but he seemed okay.”

The second and final Test, a day-night affair in Brisbane, begins on Thursday. “Unfortunate, he bit his tongue as well,” West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said.

“Let’s hope he’s okay, no one wants to see a guy get injured playing this game that we love.”

Matthew Renshaw is likely to replace him in Brisbane should Khawaja miss out.

Following David Warner’s retirement, Australia fielded a new opening pair with Steve Smith moving up from number four to join Khawaja at the top of the order.

David Warner Usman Khawaja australia vs west indies test

Australia to monitor Khawaja after blow to jaw in Adelaide

Intra-day update: rupee sees some gain against US dollar

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Stocks back to winning ways as Pak-Iran tensions ease

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

Oil prices ease on China demand worries, supply forecasts

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Read more stories