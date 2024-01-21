Engg & Healthcare Show ends: TDAP organizes 2,212 sector-specific B2B meetings; 33 MoUs signed

LAHORE: The 3rd edition of the Engineering and Healthcare Show (EHCS) 2024, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), reached its crescendo on the 20th of January 2024, at the Lahore Expo Centre. This annual flagship event has become a symbol of Pakistan’s prowess in the engineering and healthcare sectors, bringing together global delegates, exhibitors, and industry leaders.

In this edition of EHCS, 650 foreign delegates hailing from over 60 countries traversed the vibrant exhibits of 190 participating exhibitors, gaining firsthand experience of Pakistan’s diverse range of engineering and healthcare products.

Participation extended beyond borders as prominent chambers including FPCCI, LCCI, and SCCI actively engaged in extensive negotiations with their counterparts. The collaborative spirit fostered during these discussions is set to create new avenues for international trade and cooperation.

Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP, and Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary Commerce, played pivotal roles in advancing discussions with counterpart Trade Promotion Organizations. These conversations explored areas of mutual interest and potential collaboration, emphasizing the role of EHCS as a catalyst for global partnerships.

TDAP orchestrated 2212 sector-specific Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings covering diverse domains, including Pharmaceutical, Surgical, Chemicals, Agricultural Machinery & Implements, Safety Equipment, Construction Material, Home Appliances, Furniture, Cosmetics, Handicrafts, Sports Goods, Cutlery & Cookware, Packaging, Automotive, Electric Machinery, Minerals, Marbles, Mobiles, and Musical Instruments. These discussions paved the way for future collaborations and business ventures.

A remarkable achievement of EHCS 2024 was the signing of 33 MoUs in the Engineering and Healthcare sector. The event also witnessed anticipated business generation of around US$245 million.

This exhibition proved to be a gateway of opportunities for exporters, opening doors to expand their businesses in African, European, and Central Asian markets. As EHCS 2024 ended, TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to organizing the Engineering & Healthcare show annually, ensuring a continued platform for the promotion of business and fostering global collaborations for Pakistani exporters.

