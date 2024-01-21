Many flights affected due to severe fog

KARACHI: Several flights have been cancelled and diverted on Saturday, due to severe fog in Islamabad.

According to the details, visibility dropped below 150 meters in Islamabad even at noon Saturday, making it unsafe for aircraft to operate.

Inbound PIA flights including PK-182 from Sharjah, PK-162 from Abu Dhabi, and PK-168 from Al-Qasim bound for Islamabad have been diverted to Lahore, PIA spokesman confirmed.

“PIA management values all its guests and airport staff engaged in providing the best possible services,” said PIA spokesperson.

Similarly flights PK-451/452 to Skardu, PK-211/212 and PK-233 to Dubai, and PK-308 to Karachi have been cancelled.

Flight PK-236 from Dubai to Lahore has been cancelled, while flight PK-726 from Riyadh to Lahore will be diverted to Karachi.

Passengers are also requested to stay in touch with airlines’ call centre for timely updates regarding their flights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024