Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:10am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

