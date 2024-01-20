Fundamental rights monument being established in SC building: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced Saturday that the Supreme Court building will house a fundamental rights monument that will be opened to the public, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today, he said five hundred and four cases were disposed of by the Supreme Court in the last week as compared to three hundred and thirty-five cases that were filed during this period.

The Chief Justice said a total of five thousand, three hundred and five cases were disposed of by the Supreme Court in three months between September 2023 and December 2023.

Justice Isa expressed the resolve to dispose of a higher number of cases than those being filed.