AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Medvedev on fire at Australian Open despite late finish taking toll

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:52pm

MELBOURNE: Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev swept past Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime for a seventh straight time Saturday to power into the last 16 at the Australian Open despite feeling sluggish.

The Russian third seed was in the zone to win 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 and set up a clash against Portugal’s world number 69 Nuno Borges, who upset Bulgarian 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets.

It was a vastly different match from his late-night escape from two sets down against Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round, a contest that finished at 3:40am on Friday.

Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round

Medvedev admitted the early-hours finish had taken its toll, saying he had not got to bed until 7:00 am.

“It was not easy, I’m not feeling fresh, I’m not feeling 100 percent,” said the Russian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Melbourne Park final and Rafael Nadal a year later.

“It was tough, especially after the last match I had.

“I felt it was hard for me when I ran, so I tried to always give him a tough shot so I didn’t have to run. Finally, especially in the third set, I managed to pull off some good shots and am happy about my game.”

Medvedev came into the clash with a flawless 6-0 record against the 27th seed.

That included saving a match point to beat the Canadian in a titanic five-set struggle in the 2022 quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

This time it was a one-sided affair, with Medvedev earning an early break in the opening set and rarely letting up.

Against the odds, the Canadian broke immediately in the second set, but it was temporary blip, with Medvedev getting back on levels terms at 3-3.

The world number three, who has a phenomenal knack of turning defence into attack, switched up a gear to take a two-set lead after some entertaining baseline rallies.

He was unrelenting in the third set, on a mission to reach the finish line, which he did in two hours and nine minutes.

Australian Open Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev on fire at Australian Open despite late finish taking toll

Textile group: H1FY24 exports down 4.97pc to $8.283bn YoY

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

Israeli strike on Damascus kills four Iranian Revolutionary Guards

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Fundamental rights monument being established in SC building: CJP

Hamas dismisses Biden comments on Palestinian state

13 students dead in China school fire: state media

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Read more stories