AIRLINK 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.05%)
DGKC 72.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
FCCL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
HBL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
HUBC 116.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 124.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.13%)
PIAA 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.33%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.74%)
PRL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.16%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.47%)
SEARL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.35%)
SNGP 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.46%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 77.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
UNITY 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic finds his groove to down Etcheverry in Melbourne

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 04:50pm

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic finally hit his stride at the Australian Open on Friday as he sent Argentine Tomas Etcheverry packing 6-3 6-3 7-6 (2) in the third round and marched into the second week of the tournament for the 16th time.

The 10-times champion, who was dragged into dogfights in the first two rounds, gave a masterclass in clean and clinical tennis for two sets as he picked apart the 24-year-old Argentine in his 100th match at Melbourne Park.

Etcheverry had seen off 36-year-old Andy Murray in the opening round and 37-year-old Gael Monfils in the second, but found the 36-year-old Djokovic an altogether different prospect.

The 30th seed was unable to land a punch on the 24-times Grand Slam champion, who faced not a single break point, until a flurry in the third set that finally gave the crowd the contest they wanted.

Djokovic, the top seed and reigning champion, clearly did not want to play a fourth set as he continues to struggle with a cold-like ailment and raced through the tiebreak and into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 63rd time.

Novak Djokovic plays qualifier, Swiatek faces Kenin at Australian Open

“It was the best performance during this tournament and obviously I’m pleased with how I played throughout the entire match, particularly in the first two sets,” said the Serbian, who hit 34 winners over the match.

“He stepped it up in the third set … (but) in the tiebreaker I found the right shots, the right serves and closed it out in straight sets.”

The first week of a Grand Slam for top seeds is first of all about getting through against keen lower-ranked players looking to snatch the limelight with an upset.

At the Australian Open, there is also the balancing act of wanting enough time on court to get properly match fit after the off-season break and needing to conserve energy for the business end of the tournament.

Djokovic probably expended more energy than he wanted in the first two rounds but on Friday always looked like he was in control of the match, even when Etcheverry came back at him at the end.

Next up for Djokovic is France’s Adrian Mannarino or American young gun Ben Shelton, who were locked in a five-set contest on Kia Arena.

Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Djokovic finds his groove to down Etcheverry in Melbourne

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 279.9 against US dollar

KSE-100 loses grip on early gains as profit-taking kicks in

In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Israel bombs Gaza amid disagreements with US over possibility of Palestinian state

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

4-0: New Zealand chase down Pakistan to win fourth T20 international

Oil prices tick up as markets weigh Middle East tensions, supply forecasts

Energy sector: Circular debt jumps to over Rs5.725trn

Read more stories