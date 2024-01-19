AIRLINK 54.92 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.27%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
DFML 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.21%)
DGKC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
FFL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.82%)
HUBC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.99%)
PIAA 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
PPL 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
PRL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
PTC 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SEARL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.15%)
SNGP 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.92%)
SSGC 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
TRG 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,497 Increased By 15.8 (0.24%)
BR30 23,003 Increased By 13.7 (0.06%)
KSE100 63,435 Increased By 232.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 21,324 Increased By 83.6 (0.39%)
Hyundai Motor’s India arm to invest $722mn in Maharashtra

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 12:42pm

BENGALURU: Hyundai Motor’s Indian unit on Friday said it would invest 60 billion rupees ($721.73 million) in the western state of Maharashtra, while also disclosing that it had completed the acquisition of General Motor’s plant in the state.

India’s second-largest carmaker by sales did not disclose a deal value for the Talegaon plant or give details of its investment in Maharashtra.

The deal for the plant, announced last March, will take Hyundai’s production capacity to 1 million units from more than 800,000 currently.

It is expected to begin operations by 2025. The Korean automaker has announced a string of investments over the last year in the southern state of Tamil Nadu – where its only Indian plant is located.

Hyundai Motor breaks ground on $1.5bn EV plant in South Korea

Earlier this month, Hyundai signed a non-binding agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest 61.8 billion rupees, some of it earmarked for electric vehicle (EV) battery and car manufacturing.

