No handshakes as Sabalenka downs Ukraine’s Tsurenko in third round

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 11:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka blocked out the political overtones of her third-round match against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko at the Australian Open on Friday to ease into the second week of the Grand Slam with an easy 6-0 6-0 victory.

Sabalenka was last scheduled to face the Ukrainian at Indian Wells last year but Tsurenko withdrew after suffering a panic attack when talking with officials about the response of tennis to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus was used as a staging ground.

Reigning champion and second seed Sabalenka is playing at Melbourne Park without official national affiliation under conditions imposed on Russian and Belarusian players by tournament organisers since the invasion.

The match itself was a one-sided affair played out in a muted atmosphere on Rod Laver Arena as Sabalenka ruthlessly handed 28th seed Tsurenko the dreaded “double bagel” in 52 minutes.

There was no traditional handshake over the net at the end of the match with the players merely acknowledging each other with a wave before heading off court.

“This situation has been happening for a long time on tour and I understand and respect everyone’s position,” said Sabalenka. “She was quite respectful. She said, ‘great play’.

She didn’t shake my hand, but she was respectful to me, so I appreciate that.“

Tsurenko said she would continue not to shake the hands of Russian and Belarusian players to highlight the continuing plight of the people of Ukraine as the second anniversary of the invasion approaches.

Sabalenka lost only one set on her run to her first Grand Slam title last year at Melbourne Park and has continued in the same vein this season with only six games conceded in three matches so far.

Aryna Sabalenka blasts past teenager into Australian Open third round

The 25-year-old said that was no accident as she tried to match the ruthlessness of world number one Iga Swiatek.

“Last year Iga won so many sets 6-0 and one of my goals is trying to get closer to her,” Sabalenka said.

“I’m super happy with the level I’m playing so far and I’m just hoping I can just keep going like that, or even better.”

She might find the 6-0 scores harder to come by in the fourth round against Amanda Anisimova, who earlier beat former world number two Paula Badosa 7-5 6-4.

The American is ranked 442nd in the world after taking a long break from the game but has looked in fine form in the first three rounds this week.

“She’s a super player and I’m really happy to see her back and I’m looking forward to a tough match,” said Sabalenka.

