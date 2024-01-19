AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
Opinion Print 2024-01-19

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Trainers need training too

Anjum Ibrahim Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

“I was thinking of what you said yesterday…” “About what?” “Trainers, you said all politicians have had trainers. Notification Maryam Nawaz’s trainer continues to shadow her while her daddy’s trainer was the former Punjab Governor Ghulam Jilani Khan, Zardari sahib is his son and daughter’s trainer…”

“But there is a need to distinguish between trainers versus factotums. The Trainers are revered…”

“But discarded sometimes. Jilani was Governor till 30 December 1985 while the one he trained became chief minister of Punjab in April the same year. Jilani died in 1999…”

“Right anyway, one question, who trained Zardari sahib?”

“That’s a tough one, let me put it this way, Zardari sahib is naturally wily.”

“That’s it?”

“That’s it. If I recall, he delivered the coup de grâce to his wife when she faced a vote of no-confidence…”

“Vote of no-confidence reminds me who is trainer of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless? His third wife and spiritual guide…”

“Well I am not sure if you can label her as a trainer, more like the chair of the board of directors, you know The Decision Maker from the colour of the curtains in the living room to who gets to be appointed throughout the country, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless had many trainers, I recall a General Hamid Gul, followed by…”

“I see, hey, I just thought of something. Do you think when party leaders abandon their trainers their, how can I put it, ouster from the position of prime minister begins?”

“Well, history does show that right. But the Pakistan People’s Party never ever had any trainers outside the Bhutto family and so the party survives – yes its national though is like the tide – it ebbs and flows based on their performance when in power in the centre, but its provincial popularity has not waned, and this is true even after the fifteen years of Zardari sahib’s rule…”

“Indeed, but he has a son who makes up for his deficiencies – Bilawal makes a good speech, is mostly rational and has no history of…of…”

“Corruption?”

“Let’s say in having assets beyond known means of income….”

“Hmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

