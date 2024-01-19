Flight delays: Air Blue and Serene Air issued show- cause notices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued show cause notices to Air Blue and Serene Air for exceeding flight delays and violating passenger rights. Both the operators were asked to submit their respective responses within seven days.

According to PCAA, all flights are monitored under SOPs and there is no restriction on air traffic from any direction in Pakistan.

Following a series of lengthy flight delays and numerous cancellations that impacted hundreds of passengers, the PCAA issued Serene Air and Air Blue with show cause notices.

Serene Air and Air Blue received show cause notices on January 2 and January 15, respectively.

These operators need to work professionally and avoid any serious lapses otherwise, they will have to face regulatory measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or cancellation, and reducing the number of scheduled flights.

Both operators ignored the recognised regulatory rules which created significant difficulties for the passengers. Air Blue and Serene Air may face measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or revocation.

Measures like reducing the number of scheduled flights can also be implemented. The PCAA reiterates to maintain the ease, security, and convenience of passengers.

The show cause notices further state that by failing to conduct flight operations on time and regularly, operators disregarded established regulatory standards, resulting in significant disruption.

The PCAA remains committed to upholding passenger safety, comfort, and convenience, ensuring that all airlines operating within the country’s airspace adhere to the highest industry standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024