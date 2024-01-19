AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-19

Flight delays: Air Blue and Serene Air issued show- cause notices

Nuzhat Nazar Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has issued show cause notices to Air Blue and Serene Air for exceeding flight delays and violating passenger rights. Both the operators were asked to submit their respective responses within seven days.

According to PCAA, all flights are monitored under SOPs and there is no restriction on air traffic from any direction in Pakistan.

Following a series of lengthy flight delays and numerous cancellations that impacted hundreds of passengers, the PCAA issued Serene Air and Air Blue with show cause notices.

Serene Air and Air Blue received show cause notices on January 2 and January 15, respectively.

These operators need to work professionally and avoid any serious lapses otherwise, they will have to face regulatory measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or cancellation, and reducing the number of scheduled flights.

Both operators ignored the recognised regulatory rules which created significant difficulties for the passengers. Air Blue and Serene Air may face measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or revocation.

Measures like reducing the number of scheduled flights can also be implemented. The PCAA reiterates to maintain the ease, security, and convenience of passengers.

The show cause notices further state that by failing to conduct flight operations on time and regularly, operators disregarded established regulatory standards, resulting in significant disruption.

The PCAA remains committed to upholding passenger safety, comfort, and convenience, ensuring that all airlines operating within the country’s airspace adhere to the highest industry standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority PCAA AIRBLUE Air passengers SereneAir flight delays

Flight delays: Air Blue and Serene Air issued show- cause notices

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories