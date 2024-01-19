NTDC secures land for construction of 220/132kV Grid Station

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully acquired and taken possession of 286 kanal (35.75 acres) land for construction of 220/132kV Grid Station Head Faqirian in District Mandi Bahauddin.

Land Acquisition Collector NTDC awarded land measuring 286 kanal under Section-11 on January 18, 2024, which is the final stage of land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. The Director General (Land) NTDC was also present at the proposed site of the grid station.

The establishment of 220/132kV Grid Station Head Faqirian in Mandi Bahauddin will improve the voltage profile of the GEPCO region. It will also benefit the domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural consumers of the area and help to meet the growing demand for electricity. It is notable to mention that within a span of nine months, the NTDC has announced three land awards under Section-11 for construction of new grid stations - in Sialkot, Gujranwala and Head Faqirian.

Managing Director NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of the NTDC team which remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024