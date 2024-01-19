AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-19

NTDC secures land for construction of 220/132kV Grid Station

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully acquired and taken possession of 286 kanal (35.75 acres) land for construction of 220/132kV Grid Station Head Faqirian in District Mandi Bahauddin.

Land Acquisition Collector NTDC awarded land measuring 286 kanal under Section-11 on January 18, 2024, which is the final stage of land acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. The Director General (Land) NTDC was also present at the proposed site of the grid station.

The establishment of 220/132kV Grid Station Head Faqirian in Mandi Bahauddin will improve the voltage profile of the GEPCO region. It will also benefit the domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural consumers of the area and help to meet the growing demand for electricity. It is notable to mention that within a span of nine months, the NTDC has announced three land awards under Section-11 for construction of new grid stations - in Sialkot, Gujranwala and Head Faqirian.

Managing Director NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the efforts of the NTDC team which remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NTDC grid station

NTDC secures land for construction of 220/132kV Grid Station

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories