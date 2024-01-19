AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
Alvi for increasing technology use in AJK’s education sector

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need to increase the use of technology in the education sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to increase the overall literacy rate in the area.

He was talking to a delegation of the Kashmir Education Foundation which called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The president said the education could be brought to the remote and difficult areas with the help of technology. He said the use of information technology in the education sector would reduce costs while it would also help increase the number of students while maintaining the quality of education.

President Alvi maintained that around 28 million children in Pakistan do not go to school while thousands of new schools would be needed to educate those children. He said mosques could also be used as educational centers for the purpose.

The delegation briefed the president about the Foundation’s role in promoting quality education and literacy in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and rural Punjab.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Textbook Board Chairman Syed Tufail Hussain Bukhari and Foundation Chairman Muzaffar Muhammad Qureshi also participated in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that the foundation runs three schools and a teacher training college in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation informed the president that the aim of the foundation was to promote education and the character building of the youth. The president appreciated the foundation’s role in promoting education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and rural Punjab.

