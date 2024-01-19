WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 18, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Jan-24 16-Jan-24 12-Jan-24 11-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104413 0.104539 0.104471 0.104365 Euro 0.817337 0.81717 0.818979 0.821352 Japanese yen 0.00509828 0.00514869 0.00515371 0.00513686 U.K. pound 0.953572 0.949672 0.952544 0.954307 U.S. dollar 0.751436 0.750937 0.748473 0.747567 Algerian dinar 0.00558219 0.00558324 0.00556716 Australian dollar 0.493769 0.496745 0.501776 0.502365 Botswana pula 0.0548548 0.055269 0.0554618 0.05532 Brazilian real 0.152298 0.153152 0.154207 0.153228 Brunei dollar 0.559063 0.561574 0.562592 0.56225 Canadian dollar 0.556951 0.559104 0.557511 Chilean peso 0.000814953 0.000823378 0.000821261 0.000813395 Czech koruna 0.0330156 0.0330518 0.0331858 0.033314 Danish krone 0.109584 0.109567 0.109834 0.110149 Indian rupee 0.00903918 0.0090499 0.00901904 0.00901318 Israeli New Shekel 0.198582 0.199293 0.200771 0.200152 Korean won 0.000565415 0.000569194 0.000568748 0.000566296 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4433 2.44326 2.43388 Malaysian ringgit 0.159354 0.160337 0.161187 0.161044 Mauritian rupee 0.0166974 0.0168093 0.0167888 Mexican peso 0.0434464 0.0437614 0.0443987 0.0440009 New Zealand dollar 0.461231 0.463103 0.466935 0.466258 Norwegian krone 0.0714864 0.0721022 0.0726271 0.0725047 Omani rial 1.95432 1.95302 1.94426 Peruvian sol 0.202245 0.202838 0.202209 Philippine peso 0.0134381 0.013338 0.0132816 Polish zloty 0.185843 0.186069 0.188314 0.188399 Qatari riyal 0.206438 0.206301 0.205376 Russian ruble 0.00850483 0.00856787 0.0084926 0.00842027 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200383 0.20025 0.199351 Singapore dollar 0.559063 0.561574 0.562592 0.56225 South African rand 0.0395299 0.0398276 0.0402799 0.0401316 Swedish krona 0.0721784 0.0727337 0.0733549 Swiss franc 0.869818 0.87298 0.876843 0.87918 Thai baht 0.021138 0.021368 0.0213465 0.0213523 Trinidadian dollar 0.111161 0.1108 0.110752 U.A.E. dirham 0.204612 0.204476 0.203558 Uruguayan peso 0.0191288 0.0191263 0.0190903 0.0189772 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

