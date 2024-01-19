WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 18, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-Jan-24 16-Jan-24 12-Jan-24 11-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104413 0.104539 0.104471 0.104365
Euro 0.817337 0.81717 0.818979 0.821352
Japanese yen 0.00509828 0.00514869 0.00515371 0.00513686
U.K. pound 0.953572 0.949672 0.952544 0.954307
U.S. dollar 0.751436 0.750937 0.748473 0.747567
Algerian dinar 0.00558219 0.00558324 0.00556716
Australian dollar 0.493769 0.496745 0.501776 0.502365
Botswana pula 0.0548548 0.055269 0.0554618 0.05532
Brazilian real 0.152298 0.153152 0.154207 0.153228
Brunei dollar 0.559063 0.561574 0.562592 0.56225
Canadian dollar 0.556951 0.559104 0.557511
Chilean peso 0.000814953 0.000823378 0.000821261 0.000813395
Czech koruna 0.0330156 0.0330518 0.0331858 0.033314
Danish krone 0.109584 0.109567 0.109834 0.110149
Indian rupee 0.00903918 0.0090499 0.00901904 0.00901318
Israeli New Shekel 0.198582 0.199293 0.200771 0.200152
Korean won 0.000565415 0.000569194 0.000568748 0.000566296
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4433 2.44326 2.43388
Malaysian ringgit 0.159354 0.160337 0.161187 0.161044
Mauritian rupee 0.0166974 0.0168093 0.0167888
Mexican peso 0.0434464 0.0437614 0.0443987 0.0440009
New Zealand dollar 0.461231 0.463103 0.466935 0.466258
Norwegian krone 0.0714864 0.0721022 0.0726271 0.0725047
Omani rial 1.95432 1.95302 1.94426
Peruvian sol 0.202245 0.202838 0.202209
Philippine peso 0.0134381 0.013338 0.0132816
Polish zloty 0.185843 0.186069 0.188314 0.188399
Qatari riyal 0.206438 0.206301 0.205376
Russian ruble 0.00850483 0.00856787 0.0084926 0.00842027
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200383 0.20025 0.199351
Singapore dollar 0.559063 0.561574 0.562592 0.56225
South African rand 0.0395299 0.0398276 0.0402799 0.0401316
Swedish krona 0.0721784 0.0727337 0.0733549
Swiss franc 0.869818 0.87298 0.876843 0.87918
Thai baht 0.021138 0.021368 0.0213465 0.0213523
Trinidadian dollar 0.111161 0.1108 0.110752
U.A.E. dirham 0.204612 0.204476 0.203558
Uruguayan peso 0.0191288 0.0191263 0.0190903 0.0189772
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
