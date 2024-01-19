Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (January 18, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.35
Open Offer Rs 280.75
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 19
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 19
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
475
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 19
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 19
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 19
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 19
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
84.88
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 19
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
434
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 19
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 19
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.82
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 19
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.21
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
59,720,141
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jan 19
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
40,427,500
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
35,387,750
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 19
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
33,339,000
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jan 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
25,690,390
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
20,766,632
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Jan 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
18,468,448
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jan 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
18,438,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 19
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
11,124,990
▲ 0.00
|
Treet Corp / Jan 19
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
9,636,888
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 18
|
280.43
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 18
|
279.98
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 18
|
148.07
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 18
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 18
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Jan 18
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 18
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 18
|
4780.94
|
India Sensex / Jan 18
|
71186.86
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 18
|
35999.09
|
Nasdaq / Jan 18
|
15055.65
|
Hang Seng / Jan 18
|
15391.79
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 18
|
7459.09
|
Dow Jones / Jan 18
|
37468.61
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 18
|
16567.35
|
France CAC40 / Jan 18
|
7401.35
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 18
|
74.20
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 18
|
19235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 18
|
184585
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 18
|
2022.57
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 18
|
82.51