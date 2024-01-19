AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
Markets Print 2024-01-19

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (January 18, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 278.35
Open Offer     Rs 280.75
========================

