AIRLINK 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.07%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.35%)
DFML 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.65%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
FFBL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.56%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.89%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.09%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
SNGP 72.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.16%)
SSGC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,473 Decreased By -54.1 (-0.83%)
BR30 22,955 Decreased By -285.9 (-1.23%)
KSE100 63,129 Decreased By -438.5 (-0.69%)
KSE30 21,236 Decreased By -118.4 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg to exit board after 12 years

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 10:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Meta Platforms’ former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg plans to step down from her position on the company’s board of directors after her term ends in May, she said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away,” Sandberg said in the post, adding that she will serve as an adviser to the company. Responding to Sandberg, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he looks forward to “a new chapter together”.

Sandberg’s decision came in after she spent more than 14 years as the company’s chief operating officer, in addition to 12 years on its board. Sandberg stepped down from her position as Meta’s operations chief in 2022.

Once second-in-command to founder Zuckerberg, Sandberg was one of the most visible executives at the company and the lead architect of its often-criticized ads-based business model.

Sandberg has been a staunch defender of Facebook over the course of its many controversies, consistently arguing that executives were learning from their mistakes and honing the company’s tools to better police against harmful content.

Meta quarterly profit more than doubles

Prior to joining Facebook, Sandberg was vice president of Global Online Sales and Operations at Google and chief of staff for the United States Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton.

A Harvard University graduate, Sandberg is the author of several books, including the 2013 feminist manifesto “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead”.

facebook Sheryl Sandberg CEO Mark Zuckerberg Meta's former President Bill Clinton

Comments

1000 characters

Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg to exit board after 12 years

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil prices up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

PM says growth ‘will be slow but sustainable’

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Read more stories