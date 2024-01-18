AIRLINK 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.72%)
Library inaugurated in memory of educationalist Mirza Abid Abbas

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Social Protection and Minority Affairs Mohammad Ahmed Shah has said that Abid Abbas is an asset of our country and he lived his life with principles and satisfaction. He said that we should remember our heroes.

He was addressing at the inauguration ceremony of a library in memory of Late Mirza Abid Abbas former Principal of City College and father of Former DG ISPR Major General Athar Abbas (retd), renowned journalists Mazhar Abbas, Azher Abbas and Zafer Abbas held in the Auditorium of the college today.

Sindh Information Minister said that we have made wrong persons as our heroes in present times and forgotten the real heroes and well-wishers of Hyderabad. He said that in the past literary men and educationist were the torch bearer of society but today unfortunately wealthy people have become our leaders and now our society has been converted into capital society.

He lauded the efforts of college principal for organizing a programme to remember our past heroes and well wishers adding that in future such programmes would be organized to remember other heroes of Hyderabad city. He informed that we are going to organize a 3-day literature festival at Public school Latifabad where session on heroes of this city would be included.

The renowned literary poets and writers like Anwer Maqsood and Iftikahar Arif will participate in the festival adding that this festival will be organized every year in the city.

