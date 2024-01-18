WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 17, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Jan-24 12-Jan-24 11-Jan-24 10-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104539 0.104471 0.104365 0.10435 Euro 0.81717 0.818979 0.821352 0.819276 Japanese yen 0.005149 0.005154 0.005137 0.005175 U.K. pound 0.949672 0.952544 0.954307 0.952654 U.S. dollar 0.750937 0.748473 0.747567 0.748471 Algerian dinar 0.005583 0.005567 0.005572 Australian dollar 0.496745 0.501776 0.502365 0.5017 Botswana pula 0.055269 0.055462 0.05532 0.055237 Brazilian real 0.153152 0.154207 0.153228 0.153077 Brunei dollar 0.561574 0.562592 0.56225 0.562042 Canadian dollar 0.556951 0.559104 0.557511 0.559312 Chilean peso 0.000823 0.000821 0.000813 0.000818 Czech koruna 0.033052 0.033186 0.033314 0.033374 Danish krone 0.109567 0.109834 0.110149 0.10985 Indian rupee 0.00905 0.009019 0.009013 0.009001 Israeli New Shekel 0.199293 0.200771 0.200152 0.199167 Korean won 0.000569 0.000569 0.000566 0.00057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44326 2.43388 2.43524 Malaysian ringgit 0.160337 0.161187 0.161044 0.160996 Mauritian rupee 0.016809 0.016789 0.016733 Mexican peso 0.043761 0.044399 0.044001 0.044051 New Zealand dollar 0.463103 0.466935 0.466258 0.466672 Norwegian krone 0.072102 0.072627 0.072505 0.072557 Omani rial 1.95302 1.94426 1.94661 Peruvian sol 0.202245 0.202838 0.202209 0.202399 Philippine peso 0.013438 0.013338 0.013282 0.013406 Polish zloty 0.186069 0.188314 0.188399 0.188741 Qatari riyal 0.206301 0.205376 0.205624 Russian ruble 0.008568 0.008493 0.00842 0.008373 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20025 0.199351 0.199592 Singapore dollar 0.561574 0.562592 0.56225 0.562042 South African rand 0.039828 0.04028 0.040132 0.040134 Swedish krona 0.072178 0.072734 0.073355 0.073169 Swiss franc 0.87298 0.876843 0.87918 0.877714 Thai baht 0.021368 0.021347 0.021352 0.021348 Trinidadian dollar 0.111161 0.1108 0.110752 0.110778 U.A.E. dirham 0.204476 0.203558 0.203804 Uruguayan peso 0.019126 0.01909 0.018977 0.019029 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024