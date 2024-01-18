AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 17, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        16-Jan-24      12-Jan-24      11-Jan-24      10-Jan-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104539       0.104471       0.104365        0.10435
Euro                              0.81717       0.818979       0.821352       0.819276
Japanese yen                     0.005149       0.005154       0.005137       0.005175
U.K. pound                       0.949672       0.952544       0.954307       0.952654
U.S. dollar                      0.750937       0.748473       0.747567       0.748471
Algerian dinar                   0.005583                      0.005567       0.005572
Australian dollar                0.496745       0.501776       0.502365         0.5017
Botswana pula                    0.055269       0.055462        0.05532       0.055237
Brazilian real                   0.153152       0.154207       0.153228       0.153077
Brunei dollar                    0.561574       0.562592        0.56225       0.562042
Canadian dollar                  0.556951       0.559104       0.557511       0.559312
Chilean peso                     0.000823       0.000821       0.000813       0.000818
Czech koruna                     0.033052       0.033186       0.033314       0.033374
Danish krone                     0.109567       0.109834       0.110149        0.10985
Indian rupee                      0.00905       0.009019       0.009013       0.009001
Israeli New Shekel               0.199293       0.200771       0.200152       0.199167
Korean won                       0.000569       0.000569       0.000566        0.00057
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44326                       2.43388        2.43524
Malaysian ringgit                0.160337       0.161187       0.161044       0.160996
Mauritian rupee                                 0.016809       0.016789       0.016733
Mexican peso                     0.043761       0.044399       0.044001       0.044051
New Zealand dollar               0.463103       0.466935       0.466258       0.466672
Norwegian krone                  0.072102       0.072627       0.072505       0.072557
Omani rial                        1.95302                       1.94426        1.94661
Peruvian sol                     0.202245       0.202838       0.202209       0.202399
Philippine peso                  0.013438       0.013338       0.013282       0.013406
Polish zloty                     0.186069       0.188314       0.188399       0.188741
Qatari riyal                     0.206301                      0.205376       0.205624
Russian ruble                    0.008568       0.008493        0.00842       0.008373
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20025                      0.199351       0.199592
Singapore dollar                 0.561574       0.562592        0.56225       0.562042
South African rand               0.039828        0.04028       0.040132       0.040134
Swedish krona                    0.072178       0.072734       0.073355       0.073169
Swiss franc                       0.87298       0.876843        0.87918       0.877714
Thai baht                        0.021368       0.021347       0.021352       0.021348
Trinidadian dollar               0.111161         0.1108       0.110752       0.110778
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204476                      0.203558       0.203804
Uruguayan peso                   0.019126        0.01909       0.018977       0.019029
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

