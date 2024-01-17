AIRLINK 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.93%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
DFML 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
DGKC 73.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
FFBL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.25%)
FFL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
HBL 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.73%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
KEL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 125.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.64%)
PAEL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
PPL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.38%)
PRL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.4%)
PTC 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
SEARL 52.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.83%)
SNGP 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
SSGC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
TRG 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.28%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 6,519 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 23,231 Decreased By -411.4 (-1.74%)
KSE100 63,543 Decreased By -194.7 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,318 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets in red on rate cut jitters

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 01:46pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday as investors struggled with the possibility that the Federal Reserve may not cut US interest rates as soon as previously expected.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the US is “within striking distance” of the central bank’s 2% inflation goal, but it should not rush toward cuts in its benchmark interest rate until it is clear that lower inflation will sustain.

The Fed has left the policy rate in the current range of 5.25% to 5.5% since July.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.9% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 2.2% decrease in Tecom Group.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.2%, with conglomerate International Holding losing 0.7%.

Gulf stocks end mixed

Elsewhere Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) eased 0.2%.

ADCB, UAE’s third-largest lender, will set up a branch in Riyadh after it obtained an in-principle approval from Saudi Arabia, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark retreated 0.4%, hit by a 1.1% fall in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank and a 1% decline in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and fund manager Ashmore Group have launched a fund aimed at encouraging foreign investors to buy into the Gulf country’s stock market, the sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, bucked the trend to edged 0.1% higher, with Elm Company rising 1% after the digital solutions provider firm signed a contract with the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development to prioritise social surveying works.

Gulf stock Qatar Investment Authority

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets in red on rate cut jitters

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Elections to pave way for economic stability in Pakistan, says Kakar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

Pakistan’s REER index inches up in December, stands at 98.9

Allen’s record 137 gives New Zealand series-clinching Pakistan T20 win

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

Read more stories