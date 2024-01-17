AIRLINK 56.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.78%)
BOP 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.24%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
DFML 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
DGKC 73.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
FFBL 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.95%)
FFL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.7%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
HBL 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.65%)
HUBC 116.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.09%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.32%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PPL 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.14%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.2%)
SEARL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.46%)
SNGP 73.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.79%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
TRG 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
UNITY 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 6,522 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 23,271 Decreased By -372 (-1.57%)
KSE100 63,566 Decreased By -171.9 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,325 Decreased By -31 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK regulator says Wizz Air has sufficiently improved refund processes

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 12:30pm

LONDON: Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air has met its commitments to Britain’s aviation regulator to improve its customer service, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Wednesday, after the carrier faced consumer complaints.

In the first year of travel recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, travellers faced record cancellations as airlines struggled to ramp up capacity and staffing after a global shutdown in air travel.

Wizz Air, among other airlines, developed a backlog in refunding and rebooking customers.

“Like all airlines in Europe, we faced unprecedented operating challenges in the summer of 2022 but the improvements we put in place have led to a better customer experience and our performance in 2023 was among the strongest in the industry,” said Marion Geoffroy, Wizz Air’s United Kingdom director.

In July, the CAA ordered Wizz Air to change its processes after it received high volumes of complaints about not issuing passenger refunds for cancelled flights.

Wizz signed undertakings to formalise the changes, which include reconsidering claims from the last 15 months from July which had previously been rejected.

Ryanair, Wizz Air and easyJet face Italy inquiry over Sicily flight prices

The regulator said Wizz Air had invested 90 million pounds ($114 million) in improving its customer performance, while also beefing up customer service staff and automated processes.

It had also paid all of its county court judgments brought by customers in Britain.

CAA civil aviation authority Wizz Air

Comments

1000 characters

UK regulator says Wizz Air has sufficiently improved refund processes

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Elections to pave way for economic stability in Pakistan, says Kakar

KSE-100 gains on falling bond yields, market brushes off Iranian strike

Pakistan’s REER index inches up in December, stands at 98.9

Allen’s record 137 gives New Zealand series-clinching Pakistan T20 win

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

Read more stories