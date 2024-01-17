AIRLINK 56.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.91%)
China’s 2023 property sales fell 8.5%, investment down 9.6%

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 11:34am

BEIJING: Property sales by floor area in China fell 8.5% in 2023, compared with a 8.0% decline in the first 11 months of 2023, official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the sector is still struggling to regain its footing amid weak demand.

Property investment dropped 9.6% in 2023 from the same period a year earlier, after slumping 9.4% in January-November, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Country Garden expects China property market to remain weak in 2024

New construction starts measured by floor area tumbled 20.4% in 2023, after a 21.2% slide in the first eleven months.

Funds raised by China’s property developers were down 13.6% in January-December after a 13.4% fall in January-November.

China China's economy China property

