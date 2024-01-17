AIRLINK 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.9%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
DFML 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.91%)
FCCL 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.29%)
FFL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
GGL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HBL 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
OGDC 126.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.47%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PIAA 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PPL 126.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
PRL 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
PTC 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
SEARL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
SNGP 75.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
SSGC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
TRG 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
UNITY 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 6,570 Increased By 26.3 (0.4%)
BR30 23,634 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 63,938 Increased By 200.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 21,456 Increased By 99.8 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-17

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Wasim Iqbal Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 09:45am

ISLAMABAD: The interim government has allowed Pakistan State Oil (PSO) per litre exchange rate adjustment of Rs 2.58 per litre on petrol and Rs 2.95 on high-speed diesel (HSD) for the fortnight starting from January 16, 2024.

The document available with Business Recorder showed the exchange rate adjustment for PSO is up by Rs 1.59 per litre on petrol and Rs 1.76 per litre on HSD as compared with the last fortnight ended on January 15, 2024.

The average of Platts with incidentals and duty in the last two weeks decreased on petrol by Rs 6.88 per litre from Rs 186 to Rs 179.72 per litre and increased by 94 paisa on HSD from Rs 197.25 to Rs 198.19 per litre.

Petrol price cut by Rs8/litre

Ex-refinery prices for petrol decreased by Rs 8.47 per lire from Rs 185.61 to Rs 177.14 per litre and 82 paisa on HSD from Rs 196.06 to Rs 195.23 per litre.

Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) on petrol raised by 47 paisa from Rs 5.22 to Rs 5.69 per litre and the new rate of IFEM on HSD is up to Rs 4.24 from Rs 3.29 or 95 paisa raise.

The extra margin on petrol was kept unchanged, however, 12 paisa down on HSD.

On Monday, the government announced to slash the price of petrol by Rs 8 per litre and no change in HSD price.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had asked PSO not to include exchange rate adjustment to its price calculation and keep it at zero.

Petroleum prices are based on rates quoted by PSO.

The oil industry had alleged in previous petroleum pricing reviews that the caretaker government manipulated the oil pricing formula again by denying them the cost of different factors including exchange rate loss in an effort to keep petroleum prices low.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol OGRA petrol prices PSO Exchange rate HSD Interim government exchange rate adjustments

Comments

1000 characters

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

KSE-100 gains on falling bond yields, market brushes off Iranian strike

Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

Read more stories