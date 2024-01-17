IIAP sees record passenger flow in 2023

KARACHI: Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) has recorded its highest passenger flow ever in 2023, with a whopping six million people passing through its terminals.

This marks a significant increase from the previous year, when the airport handled about 4.8 million passengers.

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), out of the six million passengers, domestic flights saw about 11,000 trips transporting approximately 1.5 million passengers; whereas international ones served around four and a half million individuals. The airport also noted an exceptional figure of flight operations, which sums up to about 31,000 movements, all reflecting the day-to-day busy status it keeps running with diverse connections.

The PCAA spokesman attributed the surge in passenger volume to the airport’s strategic location, modern facilities, efficient services, and diverse network of airlines and destinations.

He also said that the airport is committed to enhancing its capacity and quality to meet the growing demand of travellers and to support the development of the aviation sector in Pakistan and added that the airport is looking forward to welcoming more passengers in 2024.

