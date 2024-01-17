AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-17

European shares slip as interest rate-cut enthusiasm abates

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

PARIS: European shares fell on Tuesday as investors reined in expectations of early interest rate cuts following recent comments from European Central Bank officials, while Hugo Boss slumped after missing fourth quarter operating profit estimates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.3% lower after falling as much 0.8% during the day, touching its lowest level in over a month.

Government bond yields across the continent were volatile as ECB policymakers maintained a cloud of uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts, even as investors bet on early and aggressive policy reversal.

“Everyone’s positioned for monetary policy easing this year, starting from the Fed, but also by the ECB and to a smaller degree, the Bank of England,” said Andrea Cicione, head of research at GlobalData.TSLombard in London.

“But of course, with so much easing already priced in, it’s inevitable that there are days like today when investors start questioning are central banks actually going to do as much as the markets are already pricing in.” Traders see a near-24% chance of the first rate cut happening in March, down from more than 30% in the previous week.

Rate-sensitive real estate fell 1.1%, while utilities, often considered as a bond proxy, lost 1.2%.

Banks extend loses to a second straight session, down 1.1%.

While market participants remain focussed on ascertaining the timing of rate cuts from major central banks, the earnings season currently underway in the United States and Europe is also being watched to assess the impact of high interest rates on earnings.

Fourth quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies are expected to decrease 7.1% year-on-year, as per LSEG I/B/E/S data.

Meanwhile, a survey showed expectations of lower interest rates lifted German investor morale in January, while Germany’s inflation rose 3.8% on an annual basis in December, confirming the preliminary data. Germany’s DAX 40 ended 0.3% lower.

Eurozone consumers have slashed their inflation expectations, according to an ECB survey, in comforting news for the ECB’s efforts to contain prices.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slip as interest rate-cut enthusiasm abates

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories