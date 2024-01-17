Hamdard Pakistan: Aspiring to Guide the Nation Towards Self-Reliance

Self-reliance and supporting local manufacturing are pivotal for fostering economic stability and sustainability. By prioritizing local products, individuals contribute to the growth of domestic industries, which, in turn, bolsters the national economy. The benefits extend beyond economic considerations, as supporting local manufacturing fosters a sense of pride. Moreover, it reduces dependence on external sources, enhancing a nation's resilience in the face of global uncertainties. Embracing self-reliance is not merely an economic choice but a strategic one, promoting a robust and self-sustaining future for both individuals and nations alike.

Owing to the dominance of a few developed nations in the global economy and politics, developing countries are increasingly adopting a stance of self-reliance and a preference for local products. However, for this shift to be viable, locally produced items must offer the best quality to the local consumers.

Hamdard Pakistan, since its inception, has been an advocate of strengthening local manufacturing, producing a wide array of top-quality products at par with international standards. The founder of Hamdard Pakistan, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s slogan: "Love Pakistan, build Pakistan," aims to promote the use of local products for economic stability. In alignment with the vision set forth by its founder, Hamdard Pakistan has translated this vision into reality through diverse initiatives. This involves conducting thorough research to introduce new products and concurrently promoting intellectual development within society alongside product launches.

Hamdard Pakistan today offers a diverse range of products. The portfolio of Hamdard Pakistan ranges from refreshing beverages, herbal medicines, and over-the-counter herbal products for self-care, beauty care and general health. The availability of Hamdard’s products in a wide range has transformed the alternate medicine and herbal industry in the country. Hamdard Pakistan leads by example in the herbal industry and invests heavily in research and development.

Through consistent efforts, Hamdard has successfully developed specialized products catering to the needs of children, women, and general health. Under the globally recognized Safi brand, Hamdard is all set to introduce new additions like Safi Face Wash, Safi Face Mask, and Safi Acne Cream. In the children’s category, Hamdard's product range comprises of Naunehal Gripewater, Naunehal Nappy Cream, Naunehal Baby Soap, Naunehal Herbal Toothpaste, Naunehal Colic Drops, and Naunehal Chest & Foot Rub. Additionally, Naunehal Baby Oil is set to be launched soon.

Promoting health has been the primary focus of Hamdard. Every year, the organization brings out new products in the consumer segment. Recently, two new products have been introduced: ‘Hamdard Gulabmist’ and ‘Hamdard Hair Oil.’ Along with introducing new products, Hamdard Pakistan consistently enhances and rebrands existing healthcare products such as Carmina, Sualin Classic, Sualin Lozenges, and Joshanda. These initiatives aim to contribute to the enhancement of the overall health index of the Pakistani population.

Given the internal and external challenges confronting the nation, it is imperative to actively support the local industry at all levels. That is why Hamdard Pakistan, through its corporate social responsibility initiatives, promotes unity among fellow countrymen. Even in its advertising efforts, Hamdard Pakistan's message promoting “Wellness to Wellbeing” aligns with the same narrative of the organization, that to assist in improving the health sector of the country. Hamdard star brand “Rooh Afza” is marketed through the message “Zindagi Mubarak”. In fact, all marketing endeavours are undertaken with a steadfast commitment to public service and the overall improvement of society.

Lastly, as a part of the global community, it is not about mere self-reliance, it is about crafting a narrative of economic resilience, innovation, and pride. It represents Hamdard’s commitment and dedication to shaping a future where Pakistani manufacturing stands as a testament to excellence on the global stage.

