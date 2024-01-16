AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Shell suspends all Red Sea shipments: WSJ

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 08:34pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

British oil major Shell suspended all shipments through the Red Sea indefinitely after US and U.K. strikes on Yemen’s Houthis triggered fears of further escalation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

Attacks on ships by the Houthis, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, have disrupted global commerce.

Houthis hit US-owned container ship, no injuries: US

Last week, the company took the step to halt all crossings over concerns that a successful attack could trigger a massive spill in the region, as well as present risks to the safety of crews on the ships, the report added.

Shell declined to comment.

Last month, rival BP said it had temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea.

