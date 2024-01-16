AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends higher as India extends lower duty on edible oil imports

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 04:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Tuesday, driven by top importer India’s move to allow edible oil imports at a confessional duty for one more year.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 61 ringgit, or 1.61%, to 3,861 ringgit ($823.24) at closing.

India’s move to allow lower import duties on edible oils until March 2025, coupled with precariously lower production saw Malaysian palm oil prices rise, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

The lower import duty structure on crude palm oil, crude sunflower oil and crude soyoil in India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oil, was set to expire in March 2024.

Supramaniam said preliminary palm oil production estimates for Jan. 1-15 in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, saw a double-digit fall of about 17%.

Palm oil closes lower, snapping seven-session gaining streak

“Thus, prices will remain resilient and extend gains, especially with lower production in Q1.”

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract ticked up 0.48%, while its palm oil contract added 1.12%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.52%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 were estimated to be down 2.6% at 604,474 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports for Jan. 1-15 rose 6.5% to 629,918 tons.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.49% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, after posting losses in the previous session, as broad economic concerns outweighed continued tensions in the Middle East that led to more tanker diversions.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends higher as India extends lower duty on edible oil imports

Rupee depreciates marginally, settles at 280.25 against US dollar

KSE-100 slumps over 1% as investors seek ‘positive’ triggers

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

Imran, Bushra Bibi indicted in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

Israeli tanks storm back into north Gaza areas where they had withdrawn

Oil prices rise as Middle East tensions rise

Sale of $25mn-plus homes doubles in Dubai, cements its ‘ultra-luxury’ status

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Mandatory path to two-state solution key to stability in Israel and Palestinian territory: Qatar PM

Read more stories