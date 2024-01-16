AIRLINK 58.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (5.03%)
Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2024 03:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu posted an impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over American Shelby Rogers Tuesday as she looks to get her career back on track at the Australian Open.

The British player stunned the tennis world when she triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2021 as a qualifier, but only on one other occasion has she reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Now ranked 296 after an eight-month layoff with ankle and wrist injuries, she said before the tournament that her level was “just too good not to come through”.

The 21-year-old showed glimpses of her best against the 161st-ranked Rogers, converting three of five break points.

Grigor Dimitrov cuts out errors to progress at Australian Open

It earned her a second-round clash with China’s unseeded Wang Yafan.

Raducanu, who has been criticised for chopping and changing her coaching team, has reunited with childhood coach Nick Cavaday, who is with her in Australia.

