Jan 16, 2024
Markets

Egypt agrees to buy 100,000 tons of imported raw sugar

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 12:43pm

Egypt’s state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) struck a deal to buy 100,000 tons of imported raw sugar, the country’s supply ministry said on Monday.

Egypt’s strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient to last until July, the ministry added in a statement. GASC gave no further detail.

Egypt’s GASC seeks raw sugar in tender

European traders said the purchase involved 50,000 tons from trading house Dreyfus and 50,000 tons from Alvean, both priced at $539.30 a ton CIF free out including cost, insurance and freight.

Sugar Egypt

