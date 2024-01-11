AIRLINK 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
BOP 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.58%)
FCCL 19.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.34%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 119.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KOSM 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.8%)
OGDC 123.35 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.89%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.61%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 126.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.62%)
SNGP 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,584 Increased By 8.4 (0.13%)
BR30 23,745 Increased By 83 (0.35%)
KSE100 64,041 Increased By 121 (0.19%)
KSE30 21,387 Increased By 46.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-11

Egypt’s GASC seeks raw sugar in tender

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

CAIRO: Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities on Wednesday announced a tender to import 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar and/or 50,000 metric tons of refined white sugar, all from any origin, on behalf of the Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company.

The refined white sugar should be for human consumption and supplied in 50 kilogram packages, GASC said.

Offers should be submitted for arrival Feb. 29 - Mar. 15, 2024 and/or Mar. 16-31, 2024 for at sight payment using funding from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Offers should also be submitted in Egyptian pounds or US dollars on a CIF free out basis. The deadline for offers is Jan. 13.

Raw sugar US dollar commodities White sugar ITFC

Comments

1000 characters

Egypt’s GASC seeks raw sugar in tender

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories