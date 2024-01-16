AIRLINK 56.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.06%)
BOP 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DFML 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-5.38%)
DGKC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
FCCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
FFBL 30.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
HBL 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.82%)
HUBC 119.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.16%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.81%)
OGDC 126.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.16%)
PAEL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.63%)
PIAA 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.4%)
PIBTL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
PPL 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-3.23%)
PRL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
PTC 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.19%)
SEARL 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.4%)
SNGP 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
SSGC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.85%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.81%)
TRG 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.47%)
UNITY 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 6,526 Decreased By -77.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 23,573 Decreased By -425.2 (-1.77%)
KSE100 63,584 Decreased By -685.8 (-1.07%)
KSE30 21,330 Decreased By -218.5 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Binance Thailand opens crypto exchange for trading

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 12:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BANGKOK: Binance Thailand has opened its cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand for trading, the company said on Tuesday.

The exchange, Gulf Binance, is a joint venture between Binance and Thailand’s Gulf Innova that will serve as an exchange and brokerage platform allowing users to buy and sell digital assets with local currency pairings, according to a statement.

Gulf Binance obtained a license to operate from Thailand’s finance ministry in May 2023, and was subsequently approved to offer digital asset exchange services.

Binance did monthly transactions worth $90bn in banned China market

It is the latest crypto exchange to be launched in Southeast Asia, where firms like Coinbase, Zipmex, Gemini have established bases.

Thailand Binance

Comments

1000 characters

Binance Thailand opens crypto exchange for trading

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Read more stories