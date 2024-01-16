AIRLINK 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.26%)
Kerber undeterred after hitting Grand Slam comeback roadblock in Australia

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2024 12:32pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Angelique Kerber’s Grand Slam comeback ended with a whimper in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday, but the new mum said she was determined to keep going.

In her first major following an 18-month hiatus to give birth, the German fought hard but succumbed to 2022 Melbourne Park finalist Danielle Collins 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

The unseeded Collins will now play world number one Iga Swiatek.

Reunited with longtime coach Torben Beltz, Kerber’s return from pregnancy leave has been rocky – she lost four of five matches at the United Cup before her defeat on Tuesday at the tournament she won in 2016.

“For sure it is a long way to be back and to play on a high level again. But on the other side, I have the experience, I know how it is,” she said.

“I played so many Grand Slams over the years. So I’m more trying to find my rhythm, to being on court and feeling good again.

“I mean, I played here, won the tournament, and you want to get far in the draw. But on the other side, it is my first real tournament, and I know that it needs time.”

“Also, it’s a completely new situation off court, so I have to get used to that,” she added, referring to being on tour with a baby.

Collins broke three times in the first set, but three-time major winner Kerber bounced back.

Rafa Nadal named Saudi Tennis Federation ambassador

The 35-year-old German saved two break points in the sixth game of the second set, then worked her own break point in the next game, with Collins double-faulting to put the German 4-3 ahead.

It was the glimmer of hope the former champion needed, racing through the next two games to level the match.

But Collins kept coming and got a decisive break in the third game of the deciding set, breaking twice more to romp home.

