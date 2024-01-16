PML-N launches election drive with rally in Okara

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Monday launched it’s election drive for February 8, general elections amid hopes for thumping majority.

The PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz led an election rally at Okara. Before reaching Iqbal Stadium, she was warmly received by the party activists at various places at Pattoki and Okara.

Maryam said, “Every character involved in committing excesses against Nawaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan was facing ultimate justice, these characters were acting like pharaohs, but are now running away like rats.”

She maintained that a person standing for truth like Nawaz never back down. Nawaz had left the office with grace, they are escaping while trying to hide their faces, she said. She praised the people for remaining loyal to Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N despite the tough period they had passed through.

Addressing a big rally at Iqbal Stadium, Okara, Maryam said a terrorist party couldn’t get an election symbol. She said the PTI chairman was in habit of favouritism when the judges used to greet him by saying “good to see you.”

She said that the PTI founder had lost the facilitators and patronage. “The facility of giving decisions on basis of phone [calls] made by the mother-in-law isn’t available now,” she said, adding: “You and your facilitators have been caught red-handed while cheating.”

Maryam said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was removed from the office again and again, but brought back each time by the people. She urged the people to give a heavy mandate to the three-time prime minister for an effective government and swift decision making.

“Nawaz Sharif was busy in devising plans to ensure cheaper services and goods to the masses,” she said, adding:

“The people would get ease in their lives after coming into power by the PML-N.”

She assured that she would work for extending their basic rights to women, including employment opportunities. She also told the gathering that modern health and education facilities would be provided at district level.

