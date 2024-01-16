Gold gains Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a slight gain on the local market but silver stood firm, traders said.

Gold gained Rs450 and Rs386 to reach Rs 217,900 per tola and Rs 186,814 per 10 grams, respectively.

The world market traded gold for $2,075 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was tagged with Rs 2,650 per tola and Rs 2,271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.32 per ounce, traders said.

