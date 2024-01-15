Palm oil closes lower, snapping seven-session gaining streak

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday and snapped a seven-session gaining streak, pressured by demand concerns in key destinations, although a decline in production capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 36 ringgit, or 0.93%, to 3,820 ringgit ($820.98) at the close, booking its first loss since Jan. 3.

The decline in production in top producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as Red Sea tensions will cap losses in Malaysian palm oil futures but demand concerns from destinations like China and India are also limiting gains, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Malaysia’s crude palm oil production plunged 13.31% from November to 1.55 million tons in December, while palm oil exports declined 5.12% to 1.33 million tons, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed last week.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Jan. 1-15 were estimated to be down 2.6% to 604,474 tons from 620,613 tons shipped during Dec. 1-15, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

Palm ends higher tracking rival oils, posts weekly gain

However, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports for Jan. 1-15 rose 6.5% to 629,918 tons from 591,490 metric tons shipped during Dec. 1-15.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract remained unchanged, while its palm oil contract added 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged up on Monday as traders watched for supply disruption risks in the Middle East following strikes by U.S. and British forces to stop Houthi militia in Yemen from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil output is set to improve this year due to easing labour shortage. However, challenges persist as planters seek to comply with European and U.S. regulations targeting the industry’s alleged connections to deforestation and forced labour, industry officials said at a seminar last Thursday.