AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,594 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.73%)
BR30 23,934 Decreased By -173 (-0.72%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil closes lower, snapping seven-session gaining streak

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 04:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday and snapped a seven-session gaining streak, pressured by demand concerns in key destinations, although a decline in production capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 36 ringgit, or 0.93%, to 3,820 ringgit ($820.98) at the close, booking its first loss since Jan. 3.

The decline in production in top producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as Red Sea tensions will cap losses in Malaysian palm oil futures but demand concerns from destinations like China and India are also limiting gains, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Malaysia’s crude palm oil production plunged 13.31% from November to 1.55 million tons in December, while palm oil exports declined 5.12% to 1.33 million tons, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed last week.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Jan. 1-15 were estimated to be down 2.6% to 604,474 tons from 620,613 tons shipped during Dec. 1-15, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

Palm ends higher tracking rival oils, posts weekly gain

However, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports for Jan. 1-15 rose 6.5% to 629,918 tons from 591,490 metric tons shipped during Dec. 1-15.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract remained unchanged, while its palm oil contract added 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged up on Monday as traders watched for supply disruption risks in the Middle East following strikes by U.S. and British forces to stop Houthi militia in Yemen from attacking ships in the Red Sea.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil output is set to improve this year due to easing labour shortage. However, challenges persist as planters seek to comply with European and U.S. regulations targeting the industry’s alleged connections to deforestation and forced labour, industry officials said at a seminar last Thursday.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil closes lower, snapping seven-session gaining streak

Rupee inches up for 9th consecutive session, settles at 280.24 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gives up early gains amid profit-taking

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil slips despite Middle East conflict

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series

Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

Read more stories